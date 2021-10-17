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The Man Behind AIDS and COVID Genocide, Anthony Fauci — Mass Murderer.
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55 views • October 17, 2021
Dr Robert Willner, author of the famous book "Deadly Deception", proved that viruses do not cause disease. He supported the Terrain theory and debunked the idea that sex and HIV do not cause AIDS.
"The Bubonic plague killed half the population of Europe. The question you must ask and must answer, if you are going to be a rational thinking Human being, is why didn't it kill the other half? In United States, in 1919, 18 million people died of the flu. My question is why didn't it kill the other 92 million die? The answer to that and every reporter owes it to their readers is very simple, the bugs do not cause the disease, unless there is a suitable terrain. So the answer to all disease is not to take the shotgun and blow a Human being apart, but to simply prevent the disease to begin with, by living at peace and in harmony, not only with your fellow Human beings, but every organism on this planet."
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"The Bubonic plague killed half the population of Europe. The question you must ask and must answer, if you are going to be a rational thinking Human being, is why didn't it kill the other half? In United States, in 1919, 18 million people died of the flu. My question is why didn't it kill the other 92 million die? The answer to that and every reporter owes it to their readers is very simple, the bugs do not cause the disease, unless there is a suitable terrain. So the answer to all disease is not to take the shotgun and blow a Human being apart, but to simply prevent the disease to begin with, by living at peace and in harmony, not only with your fellow Human beings, but every organism on this planet."
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
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