Eustace Mullins already knew it:
"Vaccination are a time bomb" He quoted a book a doctor has written in the year 1936:
"I have never seen an unvaccinated person with cancer." Other doctors said the same thing, that vaccines attack the Immune System 5 years, 10 or 40 years later.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.