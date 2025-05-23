Jews In America Are No Longer Safe-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 23 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if you’re a Jew anywhere in the world today, especially in America, there is a target on your back and they are coming for you. When Elias Rodriguez murdered Christian Jews Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, it was an assassination intended to send a message. That message being the same message Adolf Hitler sent when he wrote ‘Mein Kampf’ in 1924 and reiterated in 1933. Fun fact, George Soros and his son Alex finance many of these pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian supporting organizations. Today we show you how Jews are being hunted down all over the world, and why the coming Holocaust will be the worst in human history.