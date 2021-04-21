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Why Have J&J And Astra Been Halted? Is This The End Of Religious Exemptions? BOE Digital Currency!
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120 views • April 21, 2021
We know they don't make moves without first having their plans in order so we must think why are they attacking astra and j&j? The push for mrna jabs seems to have that answer. The state of Connecticut is looking to end the religious exemptions for vaccines. Other states are working towards this as well and this may end up like healthcare and go federal at some point in the near future.
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Article Links:
https://truthunmuted.org/jj-vaccine-manufacturing-halted-and-more-possible-clot-cases/
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/connecticut/articles/2021-04-19/bill-ending-religious-vaccine-exemption-likely-to-pass-house
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-19/bank-of-england-joins-global-peers-exploring-a-digital-currency?cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-economics&;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_content=economics&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
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Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://truthunmuted.org/jj-vaccine-manufacturing-halted-and-more-possible-clot-cases/
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/connecticut/articles/2021-04-19/bill-ending-religious-vaccine-exemption-likely-to-pass-house
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-19/bank-of-england-joins-global-peers-exploring-a-digital-currency?cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-economics&;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_content=economics&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
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