Evergiven Cargo Ship Blocks Suez Canal - Simulated Pathway

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The VesselFinder team made a video simulation of the movements of the ship in more detail, for some time before it got stuck in the canal and blocked the main artery of cargo flow between Asia and Europe.
Interesting to note:
Call sign of ship H3RC (Her Highness Hillary Rodham Clinton)
Company: EVERGREEN (*Hillary Clinton's former SS code name)
Ship: EVER GIVEN
Accompanying Tug boat name: BARAKA and another Tug: Mosaed
(You cant make this stuff up!!!!!!)
The narrative is vague. Some reports the ship was apparently hacked or had a black out and lost navigation. Lets see what cargo they are carrying.
Update 10 (27 March / 1630 GMT): 14 tugs working to refloat the vessel. Today’s expected tidal conditions are favorable for the operation. Once refloated, SCA expect to clear transit backlog within 1-2 days. Currently 321 vessels are awaiting transit.