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The Process Of An All Cash Property Deal
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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Good evening, everybody. My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger point.

You know, I wanted to talk to you a little bit about an all cash offer and what exactly that means and how the process takes place.

Well, you know, you have a seller, they list the house, you have a buyer wants to buy your house.

Well, now, of course, the process is close to being the same as a mortgage.

However, there is a distinct difference.

That being is that the closing generally will take less than 30 days.

So what’s the process and what does that mean?

Well, after the offer and acceptance, the buyer has traditionally about seven days to do an inspection and they will do that even if it’s a cash offer.

So expect that, Mr. Seller.

Now, in addition to that, once the inspection has been done, all right, what you both need to do as a buyer and as a seller is have a real estate attorney because they are experienced in closing these type of deals.

Now, at this point, after the seven days, the buyer will start a title search.

So they will contact a title search company.

The title search will research the background of the home because they will maintain and guarantee a clear title to the buyer.

So they make sure when they do the title search there’s no liens against it no previous mortgages things like that whole process will take about three weeks.

For the title search as well as doing the inspection now at this point the attorneys for the seller will set a closing date and the seller meets with the buyer, and they have their closing.

The check will be made out to the seller’s attorney.

The seller’s attorney will deposit the check and then distribute those monies to the seller, as well as any other people who are to receive checks during that transaction.

So that’s the advantage of an all-cash deal.

I’ve been involved in several, and it’s great for the buyer and the seller.

That’s my point…

https://bergerpoints.com





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real estateagentbrokerfor sale by ownerproperty managementwhere to buy a housethe processall cash property dealhow to sell my house
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