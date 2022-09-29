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Same Old Song And Dance EP54
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
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10 views • September 29, 2022

In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry along with TNP Contributors Gary McBride and Chris Graves talk about: Boosters Not In Demand, Stacey Abrams Doesn't Have A Heartbeat, California Goes Light On Child Porn, California Composting Human Beings, and much more. Gary provides a J6 Update and Six, Chris, and Gary do a Breakdown on the recent Washington Post article on Psychological Operations.Donate to Gary: https://www.givesendgo.com/M5NEWS

Donate to Chris: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SirhcSevarg


A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or

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