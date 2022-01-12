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Bill Clinton’s Curious Freudian Slip - 'Hillary Works Like A Demon' Sep. 12, 2016
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134 views • January 12, 2022
Rarely, but on more than one occasion of the last many, many years, the same sort of thing happened to her where she got severely dehydrated. She’s worked like a demon, as you know, as secretary of state and as a senator and in the years since.
-Bill Clinton, interview on Charlie Rose Show, PBS, Sep. 12, 2016
The most curious thing about this phrase is that no one uses it.
Demons are not commonly associated with over work.
Have you ever heard the phrase 'works like a demon'?
-Bill Clinton, interview on Charlie Rose Show, PBS, Sep. 12, 2016
The most curious thing about this phrase is that no one uses it.
Demons are not commonly associated with over work.
Have you ever heard the phrase 'works like a demon'?
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