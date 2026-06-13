Rapture song Some Day Soon. I believe Brother Joshua is right, He heard from Jesus Christ&thismeansJesusiscomingTHIS MONTH, IamwatchingforJesusTodaytoJune22nd. What Matters is that we Repent Ps32.

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Gratitude - Brandon Lake | Moment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA83MufOCoA
THE Miraculous MANY of Confirmations are True. You all need to watch (!) the second Centtwinz interview with Joshua Mhlakela again right at 11:17-27. This is right where Joshua reports that “In 2018, in a loud voice, God said to me, ‘There will be no World Cup 2026. I’M GOING TO CUT IT SHORT.”
Here is the link to this second interview...go see for yourself!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ4ewrTvOyY
All flesh will resort unto their like & every man will keep company with such as he is himself.
A book to study: The importance of Small things. Written by John Hersey at 1831.
https://archive.org/details/importanceofsmal00hers
Waiting for The Redemption
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBWeddBN9SA
Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto
Movie Never Ashamed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/