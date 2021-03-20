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Malevolent Influence Operations Part 1 of 4
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172 views • March 20, 2021
Defund the DoD - The only security their concerned about it is their own. Everyone is compromised by mass surveillance. Every reporter, every doctor, every federal, state and municipal official is compromised.
Side Effects of Mass Surveillance
The only thing that makes sense.
DoD Contractors were/are Trump supporters.
Is the DoD threatening their reputations, their financial security or their lives.
Defund the DoD
Side Effects of Mass Surveillance
The only thing that makes sense.
DoD Contractors were/are Trump supporters.
Is the DoD threatening their reputations, their financial security or their lives.
Defund the DoD
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