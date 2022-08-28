Repeating Collapse Cycle Begins Again

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If you believe that there cycles in economy and civilization, we are a turning point and these changes will be felt Sept 2022 onward. The crushing electric prices in Europe will usher in a global economic collapse. So we need to look at our past to see what is in store for humanity moving forward.
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#electricity #fertilizer #keto #adapt2030
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Azoty Drops as Polish Fertilizer Output Halts on Gas Prices https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-23/azoty-of-poland-halts-fertilizer-production-on-record-gas-prices#xj4y7vzkg
Zimbabwe releases new batch of gold coins https://africa.cgtn.com/2022/08/02/zimbabwe-releases-new-batch-of-gold-coins/
Zimbabwe to introduce gol..