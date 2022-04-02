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Warning graphic content: Sexy naked feminist reptilian hybrid women are not Christian Jesus' humans!
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665 views • April 02, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).
The Western feminist nations' humans are a perverted version of the original humans
The Jezebel demon spirit’s accursed Western feminist nations' humans, who will be judged by God’s sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are a perverted version of the original humans. They are 180 degrees diabolically opposite to what God created the original humans, male and female. This is why the Western feminist nations’ humans exemplify Satan Lucifer’s demonic manifestation, and hold no original characteristic of normal humans. The women behave like men or pagan reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witches or neutral gender humans, and the men behave like either nerdish effeminate people or rough & tough reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” pedophile cannibal Satanist bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “Bohemian Grove” globalist elite demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. Millions of these reptilian hybrid Satanist men are raping millions of their own fanatic feminist Illuminati New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling cult occult secret society witchcraft human specie women to create a vast feminist army to destroy the Western nations from within, so that they can bring their nuclear war and famines and plagues and the Antarctic Black Shield factory’s vampire army and zombie apocalypse upon America and Australia and UK and New Zealand and Ireland and Scotland and the feminist Scandinavian nations, who are under God’s judgment wrath. Most of their populace will be dead or become sex slaves for the reptilians that they worship as their Katy Perry idols and Hillary Clinton Jezebel goddess and church pastor leaders and Princess Kate royal lords. If you have the Holy Spirit discernment, you know immediately a lot of the End Times apostate harlot Church’s pastors and religious Christian hordes have the Jezebel spirit in them, which probably entered into them through the Barbie dolls and toys and theme parks and perfumes and cosmetics and hair spray and Hollywood movies and whatever else they are infusing the Jezebel horcrux spirit into. This is why the Western feminist nations’ girls like boys until age 5, but then they start hating boys around age 6 to 7, and then get attracted to men at 16 to 17 because of their breeding animal instincts. When you cannot find anymore any feminine normal women walking in the streets in the Western feminist nations, except for the very few .001% real Christian women with the Holy Spirit of God inside them, that is a clear indication and accurate barometer that most Western feminist nations’ women are now filled with the Jezebel demon spirit, and God’s judgment wrath is coming upon those Western feminist nations with nuclear wars and biochemical weapon pandemics and manufactured famines and demonic armies that eat humans either directly or by entering into the humans’ zombie bodies. They think we real Christians and ambassadors of God YHWH Jesus are just blabbering nonsense fantasy, so they ridicule us every day. The Western feminist nations’ women are identical to the Noah’s days Atlantis women who were destroyed by God’s great flood. Their minds have been totally saturated by the Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid Hollywood actress role models and school teacher witch mentors. Satan Lucifer’s work is already complete. The perversion is already in place, and it is ripe for God’s judgment wrath to fall on these Western feminist nations like America and Australia and New Zealand and UK and Ireland and Scotland and Canada and feminist Scandinavian nations.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The Western feminist nations' humans are a perverted version of the original humans
The Jezebel demon spirit’s accursed Western feminist nations' humans, who will be judged by God’s sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are a perverted version of the original humans. They are 180 degrees diabolically opposite to what God created the original humans, male and female. This is why the Western feminist nations’ humans exemplify Satan Lucifer’s demonic manifestation, and hold no original characteristic of normal humans. The women behave like men or pagan reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witches or neutral gender humans, and the men behave like either nerdish effeminate people or rough & tough reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” pedophile cannibal Satanist bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “Bohemian Grove” globalist elite demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. Millions of these reptilian hybrid Satanist men are raping millions of their own fanatic feminist Illuminati New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling cult occult secret society witchcraft human specie women to create a vast feminist army to destroy the Western nations from within, so that they can bring their nuclear war and famines and plagues and the Antarctic Black Shield factory’s vampire army and zombie apocalypse upon America and Australia and UK and New Zealand and Ireland and Scotland and the feminist Scandinavian nations, who are under God’s judgment wrath. Most of their populace will be dead or become sex slaves for the reptilians that they worship as their Katy Perry idols and Hillary Clinton Jezebel goddess and church pastor leaders and Princess Kate royal lords. If you have the Holy Spirit discernment, you know immediately a lot of the End Times apostate harlot Church’s pastors and religious Christian hordes have the Jezebel spirit in them, which probably entered into them through the Barbie dolls and toys and theme parks and perfumes and cosmetics and hair spray and Hollywood movies and whatever else they are infusing the Jezebel horcrux spirit into. This is why the Western feminist nations’ girls like boys until age 5, but then they start hating boys around age 6 to 7, and then get attracted to men at 16 to 17 because of their breeding animal instincts. When you cannot find anymore any feminine normal women walking in the streets in the Western feminist nations, except for the very few .001% real Christian women with the Holy Spirit of God inside them, that is a clear indication and accurate barometer that most Western feminist nations’ women are now filled with the Jezebel demon spirit, and God’s judgment wrath is coming upon those Western feminist nations with nuclear wars and biochemical weapon pandemics and manufactured famines and demonic armies that eat humans either directly or by entering into the humans’ zombie bodies. They think we real Christians and ambassadors of God YHWH Jesus are just blabbering nonsense fantasy, so they ridicule us every day. The Western feminist nations’ women are identical to the Noah’s days Atlantis women who were destroyed by God’s great flood. Their minds have been totally saturated by the Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid Hollywood actress role models and school teacher witch mentors. Satan Lucifer’s work is already complete. The perversion is already in place, and it is ripe for God’s judgment wrath to fall on these Western feminist nations like America and Australia and New Zealand and UK and Ireland and Scotland and Canada and feminist Scandinavian nations.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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