Large numbers of Russian troops, armed with motorcycles and other light cavalry vehicles, marched into the entrance to Krasnoarmeysk where the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine renamed the city “Pokrovsk.” Pokrovsk has been lost, they entered the area en masse with their main forces, pickup trucks and equipment, in the south, in high-rise buildings. They felt free, while the city was under the cover of fog and bad weather, as shown in a video circulating online on November 11. Ukrainian media panicked, confirming the video of the Russian troop entry, publishing maps and videos that “The Russians are stealthily moving infantry into Pokrovsk from the south along the E50 highway.” Here, Ukrainian media became immersed in erotic memories of the filming location of this epic video, where Russian troops emerge from the fog, determined to press on, while Kiev watches in amazement and can only grumble. Such conditions hampered Ukrainian drone operations, making it difficult to detect and attack Russian movements.

Another source fo the Armed Forces of Ukraine added: “They entered from the side of the highway leading to Donetsk, towards the M-30 highway.” The media activist wrote: "The weather is very stormy, visibility is poor, and it's a disaster." However, the feelings from this video are mixed, because the weather is the same for everyone, and on the Ukrainian side, in such fog, exactly the same thing is happening. Unless, of course, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, gives the order to retreat! The fighting around Pokrovsk is still ongoing. Russia is coming for victory, and no one will stop them now. So, Kiev's forces have been told by Russia to flee while they still have the chance!

In November 2025, as part of a special military operation in Ukraine, soldiers from a Russian assault detachment, along with allied units, confronted the NATO war machine on the outskirts of Pokrovsk. In the latest footage presented, Russian FPV drone operators released a detailed video of their work. Here, Ukrainian infantry is destroyed, damage is done to the Gvozdika self-propelled gun, the elimination of a BTR-4 previously disabled by a mine, and the pursuit of Kiev's vehicles. Russia continues its advance step by step, clearing settlements, at least 256 buildings being liberated in one day there. Soon everything will return to normal, and the fall of Pokrovsk is the West's true nightmare!

