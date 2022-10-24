Forgetting the Past

March 20th, 2022

After we repent for our sins, God remembers them no more and sees us washed clean by the power of Jesus' blood. When we focus on the Lord, our past sins are erased and we can truly move on in His will. Stop living in your past and dwell in the Lord.

"Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded." James 4:8