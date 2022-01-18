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TEST YOURSELF - Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones
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11 views • January 18, 2022
A message by Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones
This is NOT brow beating - but is loaded with insight - Important clarifications.
It's very easy to look at ourselves and our good intentions and good deeds (what WE are able to do) and think THAT makes us right with God.
Is the present situation serious ?
Then it's time to listen.
More relavant by the hour.
Sound words and counsel from a true pastor.
The heart of the matter.

What is the Key ?
TheKey 4u (English and other languages)
https://archive.org/details/@mav64

Gospel of John & Romans KJV
https://archive.org/details/john-and-romans-kjv
Keywords
hopespritual giftstrue loveself deceptionhealthy lovevital truthunderstand gracegood works does not mean good standingpriority - get this right first
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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