Year of the False Fag

The next year, leading up to the 2024 election will be the year of the false flag. We must be prepared for it, stop it, when possible, but do not get sucked up into it. The third Stop the Steal Rally that took place on January 6th, was called for by President Trump. But it became hijacked and turned into the infamous "Insurrection." The alphabet soup spy agencies, the CIA, the FBI, down the line of all 17 spy agencies used their well-honed tactics and changed a righteous rally to examine evidence of election fraud and turned good American citizens into criminals. We fell for the trap. Don't let it happen again.