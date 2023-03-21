REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER THREE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—JOIN US TODAY AS WE CONTINUE IN PART THREE OF UNDERSTANDING THE 7 CHURCHES OF REVELATION. TODAY’S SHOW WILL COVER THREE REMAINING CHURCHES: SARDIS; PHILADELPHIA; AND LAODICEA. LISTEN IN AS WE LEARN THEIR TIMING IN BIBLE PROPHECY, THEIR WEAKNESSES AND THEIR STRENGTHS AND WHAT THAT MEANS FOR ALL OF US TODAY.
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-41-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Three-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1e1ioa
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
Thank you for watching and God bless you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.