Who Is Commissioned To Seal The 144,000

Plenty of scripture is reserved for fulfillment in the final generation before the King of Kings returns! There is a forerunner prophesied, a commander and his commission to be fulfilled before that generations end! Most will reject him like previous forerunners and even as they did the Son of Man. But a Remnant will have eyes that see, ears that hear and a heart that will understand. Remember there is a broad way and a narrow way that leads to Life! This Forerunner is set up for the rising and falling of many!
