The Perception of America Not To Be Trusted as a Friend Is Going To Reverberate for Many Years To Come

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08/22/2021 Tom Cotton: There’s going to be a growing threat from Afghanistan. What is going on right now projects around the world of Biden’s impotence. The US is not trusted worldwide. This is going to reverberate unfortunately for many years to come.