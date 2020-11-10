Pressure Cooker

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27 views • November 10, 2020
The Mirror Project, October 29, 2020
All the anti lockdown protests in the video are from the last week of October 2020.
I bet you didn't see much of this on mainstream media, as they only focus on the fear campaign.
This video does not encourage violence it is simply showing what is happening around the world regarding lockdowns.
Music in this video
Calm Like a Bomb, Rage Against the Machine
TMP
https://www.mp-22.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
All the anti lockdown protests in the video are from the last week of October 2020.
I bet you didn't see much of this on mainstream media, as they only focus on the fear campaign.
This video does not encourage violence it is simply showing what is happening around the world regarding lockdowns.
Music in this video
Calm Like a Bomb, Rage Against the Machine
TMP
https://www.mp-22.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
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