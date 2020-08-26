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9 Day Fast - My experience, lessons learned
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26 views • August 26, 2020
I researched on video and text about the benefits of fasting. It sounded good for me from the weight loss as well as the detox/healing aspect. An opportunity came up when my wife took a nine day vacation. I stayed home maintaining the homestead without that pesky inconvenience of figuring out "What's for dinner" ... or breakfast.
I won't say it was easy, but it definitely was valuable.
The description and four videos that helped me the most are here:
https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2020/08/15/fasting-yeah-as-in-not-eating-for-a-while/
I won't say it was easy, but it definitely was valuable.
The description and four videos that helped me the most are here:
https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2020/08/15/fasting-yeah-as-in-not-eating-for-a-while/
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