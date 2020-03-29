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Vonu and Agorism [Samuel Edward Konkin III and Rayo]
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2 views • March 29, 2020
With each new law and regulation passed, the opportunities to profit from black and grey market trading increase. The practice of this is more commonly known as agorism, but it didn’t originate from Samuel Edward Konkin III.
Rather, it originated from Rayo with what he called ethical enclaves.
In this spoken discourse/video, I compare/contrast these two individuals and the strategies they are both known for developing.
#vonu #agorism
Article: https://vonupodcast.com/samuel-konkin-iii-sek3-rayo-vonu-different-approaches/
#agora (crypto-agorist fiction): https://libertyunderattack.com/product/agora-paperback/
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Rather, it originated from Rayo with what he called ethical enclaves.
In this spoken discourse/video, I compare/contrast these two individuals and the strategies they are both known for developing.
#vonu #agorism
Article: https://vonupodcast.com/samuel-konkin-iii-sek3-rayo-vonu-different-approaches/
#agora (crypto-agorist fiction): https://libertyunderattack.com/product/agora-paperback/
-------------------
[LIBERTY UNDER ATTACK PUBLICATIONS 2020 SPECIAL]
🏴Get a FREE paperback copy of Kerry Thornley's, "The Permanent Floating Voluntary Society" with an order of any amount!🏴
🏴https://libertyunderattack.com/🏴
[SUPPORT OUR EFFORTS]
Subscribe on BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/vonupodcast/
Donate Bitcoin (lightning coming soon): 1PcEju28pGytqciVs2Mvwjsary2Z56S5xB
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LUAradio
"Like" LUA: https://www.facebook.com/LUAtruth/
Follow LUA: https://twitter.com/LUAradio
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