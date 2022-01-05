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Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough | Tommy's PodCast
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120 views • January 05, 2022
TPC #653 Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough - January 4, 2022
TPC #653 is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation Psychosis; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history. - January 4, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ
Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough | Tommy's PodCast
Dr Mattias Desmet, Dr Robert Malone and Dr Peter McCullough, Tommys PodCast, January 4 2022
TPC #653 is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation Psychosis; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history. - January 4, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ
Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough | Tommy's PodCast
Dr Mattias Desmet, Dr Robert Malone and Dr Peter McCullough, Tommys PodCast, January 4 2022
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