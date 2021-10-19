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Richard Milhous(e) Nixon - Mandela Effect Richard Milhouse Nixon has changed /quantum entanglement
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44 views • October 19, 2021
looks like Richard Nixon's middle named has been augmented from MILHOUSE to MILHOUS ..aside from not being a very subtle change...sloppy actually for anyone with a phonetic understanding of the english language ...hmm ...we must question ...why Nixon ?
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