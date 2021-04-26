© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Carrie Madej - What's in the Covid Injection That Makes it So Concerning?
Follow
2
Share
Report
342 views • April 26, 2021
This riveting interview covers it all - focusing on what is in the Covid-19 Injection that makes it so concerning and what we can do to help save humanity.
Dr. Carrie Madej is a dedicated educator on Vaccines, Nanotechnology and Human Rights.
Freedom Groups Dr. Carrie suggests:
Freedommeetup.org
Serendipitygroup.org
Find Dr. Carrie Madej on Social Media:
@DrMadej Twitter
Carrie Madej FB
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Dr. Carrie Madej is a dedicated educator on Vaccines, Nanotechnology and Human Rights.
Freedom Groups Dr. Carrie suggests:
Freedommeetup.org
Serendipitygroup.org
Find Dr. Carrie Madej on Social Media:
@DrMadej Twitter
Carrie Madej FB
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.