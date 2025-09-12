BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Hanvey's Biblical and Scientifically Accurate Model
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 1 day ago

🔻

Get the Firmament Trackers Flat Earth Academic for the only astronomical software in the world that allows multiple observers, and then follow along with Austin and Jeran in real time

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3AyTGZZMHJ1R2FPcFZHRXh5dlRhdDZIRXVyZ3xBQ3Jtc0tscHRVUHJCVmRmdFBSQnJNZkRhS0Vid0tBdkt6a3hwWWJxb3hFNXZPZ1BxMjh5RGJaOG90R0VKMFVwd0ZwTnN5TF9jVHpyRVNzMTBhNEFLdjc4VjVULUMyZldzMTlJMFBiRHU1OGxqR1dKRFJRT3BKcw&q=https%3A%2F%2Ffirmamenttrackers.com%2Facademic-version%2F&v=30C4m699LP8

🔻

The Pro version includes features such as multiple observers, stars and planets, location search autocomplete to easily move your observer to specific places such as Union Glacier Camp. Download the Free version first to test it out! The touch screen joysticks allow you to fully navigate through the infinite plane of our universe to see every detail about our Flat Earth. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.journalofgeocentriccosmology.flatearthapp

🔻

You can purchase the 'Flat Earth Science Textbook' as a PDF so you can learn how I was able to preform the science and math for my submissions

https://store.flatearth.university/product/flat-earth-science-textbook-ebook/

🔻

To learn why the Flat Earth model requires a 24hr Sun in Antarctica and the science of dome refraction, we recommend enrolling for free into the Flat Earth University and signing up for course FE102: Tracking the Firmament.

students.flatearth.university/pages/new-students

🔺

© 2024 Journal of Geocentric Cosmology LLC

Narrations by Eric Dubay licensed under https://journalofgeocentriccosmology.org/youtube-usage-rights-disclosure/

Music by "Punch Deck - Ethereal" is under a Creative Commons (BY 3.0)


Shared from and subscribe to:

Journal of Geocentric Cosmology (Steven Alonzo)

https://www.youtube.com/@JournalofGeocentricCosmology/videos

Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy