Gespräch mit Markus und Vuk #002 - Unsere Erkenntnisse und Zusätze zum Two Mask Same Face Vortrag von Mark Passio
Heilung durch Wahrheit
Heilung durch Wahrheit
38 views • 9 months ago

In diesem Gespräch werden unsere Erkenntnise und Zusätze zum Two Masks Same Face Vortrag von Mark Passio, thematisiert.



Mark Passio - Two Mask Same Face, der dunkelokkulte Ursprung von Nationalsozialismus und Kommunismus DEUTSCH (https://t.me/roter_lotus/111)


Webseiten von Mark Passio:

http://whatonearthishappening.com/

http://onegreatworknetwork.com/


Im Gespräch erwähnt:

- Dr. Matthias Rath - Die Nazi Wurzeln der EU (https://t.me/AnonymousMediaBerlin/33046) -

- Dr.Matthias Rath - Die Geschichte des Pharmakartells (https://t.me/AnonymousMediaBerlin/33040) -

- Joseph P. Farrell - Nazi International Pt. 1 (https://odysee.com/@Reachthedivine:d/DrJosephPFarrellTheNaziInternationalIUFOC2009Part1:5?r=6xthByejdnmwDRciAuKEoh5SiZ3vhVTr) -

- Thorsten Schulte - Fremdbestimmt -


---


AlphaVuk:


OGWN (https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk)

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7)

Bitchute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/)

Brighteon (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk)

Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/c-1212463)

YT (https://www.youtube.com/@alphavuk888)

YT Backup (https://www.youtube.com/@alphavukbackup706)

Telegramgruppe (http://t.me/Alphavuks)

Telegram-Kanäle

AlphaVuk Mark Passio Videos (http://t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio)

AlphaVuk Zusatzmaterial (http://t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial)

Adrenochrom & Pedogate (http://t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate)

AlphaVuk Website (http://alphavuk.net/)

Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:

Geschenk (https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/)


———

Roter Lotus:


Telegram (http://t.me/roter_lotus)

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@Roter_Lotus:b)

Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/c-3428050)

Brighteon (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roterlotus)

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@Roter_Lotus)


---


Mein Schaffen: https://www.taplink.cc/hdw

podcastoccultmark passiodeutschtwo masks same face
