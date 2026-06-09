DETAILS ON KARMELO ANTHONY'S SENTENCING 🔪 AFTER MURDER CONVICTION FOR TEXAS TRACK MEET STABBING

Inset photo: BREAKING - Karmelo Anthony began sobbing upon hearing his guilty verdict, at which point his lawyer asked to take him somewhere private, to which the judge flatly replied, “No, things move differently now.”





A jury on Tuesday found Karmelo Anthony, 19, guilty of murder for the 2025 stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet. CBS News correspondent Jonah Kaplan reports.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFxg4uXM-Yg





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/atxt1x [thanks to https://x.com/Rightanglenews/status/2064439764883767459 🖲]