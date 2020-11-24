WE SET UP A STING TO ACTUALLY DOCUMENT PAYPAL STEALING MONEY, AND IT WORKED - JSF

THE FOLLOWING IS VERY IMPORTANT BECAUSE IT SHOWS WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN "THE GREAT RESET"



This is not a normal Paypal "bitch", it is a full on forensically conducted BUST of them stealing from patriots.



PERFECT: WE SET UP A STING TO ACTUALLY DOCUMENT PAYPAL STEALING MONEY, AND IT WORKED. BUSTED YA SUCKAZ!!! WE NAILED THEM.



I am GIDDY WITH EXCITEMENT OVER THIS ONE, BUSTED IN A WAY THAT ABSOLUTELY WILL WORK IN A COURT OF LAW. PROFECO, HERE WE COME!!!



Test condition: Brand new e-mail account that was set up on a very new private server and accessed on a guaranteed not bugged computer running a live operating system (so they can't use a virus as an excuse) accessing the very first e-mail ever sent to that account (to prove no virus took it), with a brand new modem and ISP. with a straight click into Paypal from that e-mail to claim it, ON VIDEO: Paypal required a double log in and tons of captchas to stall us while they figured out what to do to steal it and once in, VOILA!! Nothing was there. BUSTED.



UPDATE: WE GOT FINAL CONFIRMATION PAYPAL DID INDEED STEAL THIS.



Here you go! Watch Paypal steal a $200 donation.



The only thing wrong with THIS video is I did not clean my desk off. It has also been compressed enough to hide people's identity. And the beginning has the screen shifted upwards to hide the name of the donor who's donation got stolen right on camera (this is why it suddenly blinks down). The video can prove it was a live OS (no virus possible) and a totally clean e-mail account. WE BUSTED THEM COLD.





I intentionally set out to bust them. For this bust we used:



1. A brand new ISP.



2. A brand new modem.



3. A brand new e-mail account set up on a brand new server that I OWN.



4. A de-commissioned laptop (because we lost the power supply) that was resurrected for this explicit purpose, with a BRAND NEW LIVE OPERATING SYSTEM that could not even get a virus. The server, EVERYTHING was secured with this system, the accounts were set up with this system, we are guaranteed everything was clean without hacks or viruses. This was to prove Paypal, and ONLY PAYPAL, is responsible for the theft.



5. Good communication with the sender.



These steps ensured:



1. no virus could cause false results



2. No e-mail password theft was possible to enable someone to steal this.



3. No connection theft was possible, or modem hack was possible, to enable anyone but Paypal to steal this.



4. We got FULL CONFIRMATION Paypal stole this, because the sender received a message it was pending while after five hours NO NOTICE of "pending" showed up in our Paypal account.



5. We captured all of this in progress ON VIDEO. This was a PERFECT bust. I knew they were going to do it because I had too much statisical math proving it would happen to ignore, and sure enough when we set up the sting, they fell right into it.



HEADS UP PATRIOTS: THIS IS WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO YOU DURING THE GREAT RESET.

SECURE EVERYTHING POSSIBLE RIGHT NOW IN THE FORM OF ASSETS, IT IS HIGHLY PROBABLE YOUR ACCOUNTS WILL SEE SIMILAR TROUBLES AND THEN IT WILL JUST BE GONE. It will be a LOT better to have food storage, gas, and bullets than money in the bank!



This was FUN. We did this on time for it to not be a problem, and everything went absolutely perfect, exactly as I expected. They really do play dirty games against patriots. I should point out something again: In the U.S. and European countries, they just kill Paypal accounts that belong to patriots. But in Mexico it is illegal for them to do that, so they have to resort to other methods of screwing with people. That is what we documented.