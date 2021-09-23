© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9 23 21 They werent about to repeat the mistakes of 2016 HERE WE GO We will WIN PRAY
Follow
0
Share
Report
240 views • September 24, 2021
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater 😁
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (Know15) for 15% OFF ———————————— 🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ https://agewithawk.com/
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Dueling Banjos by Flats & Sharps (on a Bristol to London Train)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4dndkH9Y_w
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
AZ audit
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/57472
Wendy Rogers interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSEhMw2yLYM
Pilot dedicates flight
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/40817
Trump interview
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5463
Sharpton…ha
https://t.me/BennyJohnson/3123
Tearing down junk off train
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26072
All but one are vaccinated
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26074
Parent follows the money
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26087
Satanic billboards on subway
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26089
Military don’t back down
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/58113
Emmy snakes don’t wear masks
https://t.me/NateBurruano1776/16188
Trump on Durham
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5511
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (Know15) for 15% OFF ———————————— 🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ https://agewithawk.com/
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Dueling Banjos by Flats & Sharps (on a Bristol to London Train)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4dndkH9Y_w
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
AZ audit
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/57472
Wendy Rogers interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSEhMw2yLYM
Pilot dedicates flight
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/40817
Trump interview
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5463
Sharpton…ha
https://t.me/BennyJohnson/3123
Tearing down junk off train
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26072
All but one are vaccinated
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26074
Parent follows the money
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26087
Satanic billboards on subway
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26089
Military don’t back down
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/58113
Emmy snakes don’t wear masks
https://t.me/NateBurruano1776/16188
Trump on Durham
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5511
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.