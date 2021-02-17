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Harry Vox @ RT America - As ISIS In Syria Gets Wiped Out The West Shifts Back To Al Qaeda To Finish
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82 views • February 17, 2021
Original:
http://voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/139-us-swaps-alqaeda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkU9CtrSq8E&;feature=emb_title
Wednesday, 04 October 2017 11:58
As ISIS gets wiped out in Syria, Al Qaeda moves in.
Both are puppets of Western Intelligence.
Vox on RT News Explaining the Truth about ISIS.
Last modified on Thursday, 05 October 2017 03:50
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
http://voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/139-us-swaps-alqaeda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkU9CtrSq8E&;feature=emb_title
Wednesday, 04 October 2017 11:58
As ISIS gets wiped out in Syria, Al Qaeda moves in.
Both are puppets of Western Intelligence.
Vox on RT News Explaining the Truth about ISIS.
Last modified on Thursday, 05 October 2017 03:50
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
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