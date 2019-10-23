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23Oct19 Dem Lynch Mob’s Latest Leak; Liz Warren’s REAL DNA Revealed in Her CFPB Monster
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6 views • October 23, 2019
*00:04:33 Democrat lynch mob offended by definition of character
*00:08:35 House instantly leaks testimony attacking Trump, testimony exonerating him still sealed
*NBC ethics issues expand, this time internally as the network news empire’s CEO self-promotes his wife’s “Princesses Wear Pants” kids’ book
*00:26:20 “Wax my balls” transgender loses in court — a preview of the insanity Democrats want to unleash with “Equality Act”
*00:38:49 LGBTyranny: Biological father prohibited from addressing his son by his biological gender by divorced wife & Texas jury as they prepare to chemically castrate the boy when he reaches 8
*00:48:05 DailyCaller shills for BigPharma SSRI suicide pills — take your pills! Will they mandate SSRI’s for RedFlagged individuals?
*01:07:21 NY State to mandate HPV vaccines as pre-condition for public schools or daycare
*01:13:27 Next target of schools: deconstructing math as an ethnic racist construct
*01:23:47 A temporary dose of sanity as cowboy ropes & hog-ties bicycle thief
*01:31:37 Elizabeth Warren’s REAL DNA revealed in her offspring — the tyrannical CPFB bureaucracy (funded by the Federal Reserve)
*00:08:35 House instantly leaks testimony attacking Trump, testimony exonerating him still sealed
*NBC ethics issues expand, this time internally as the network news empire’s CEO self-promotes his wife’s “Princesses Wear Pants” kids’ book
*00:26:20 “Wax my balls” transgender loses in court — a preview of the insanity Democrats want to unleash with “Equality Act”
*00:38:49 LGBTyranny: Biological father prohibited from addressing his son by his biological gender by divorced wife & Texas jury as they prepare to chemically castrate the boy when he reaches 8
*00:48:05 DailyCaller shills for BigPharma SSRI suicide pills — take your pills! Will they mandate SSRI’s for RedFlagged individuals?
*01:07:21 NY State to mandate HPV vaccines as pre-condition for public schools or daycare
*01:13:27 Next target of schools: deconstructing math as an ethnic racist construct
*01:23:47 A temporary dose of sanity as cowboy ropes & hog-ties bicycle thief
*01:31:37 Elizabeth Warren’s REAL DNA revealed in her offspring — the tyrannical CPFB bureaucracy (funded by the Federal Reserve)
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