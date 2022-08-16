Parable of streams that became rivers that flow to a city

With drought and possible water shortages in the western U.S.A., and elsewhere, let's listen to what spiritual messengers of God guide us to do.

Then, at the end, they say: "We say unto you, the parable we have told is like the love that comes from God. There is a bountiful amount to feed each soul, and each soul shall take from it, in their own way, their needs.

"The soul is like a cup; if you fill it to the brim it is full. If it is that which it needs, it needs no more, for there is room for other cups to be filled. Allow each person, in their own way, to believe in their God as they wish. If this is done, then in truth, the light and the love, and the rivers that carry the same, shall flow forever." (Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, October 26, 1984)

You can read this parable and many others that the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, spoke in Angel Messages: Parables of Wisdom for the Thirsting Soul – https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B074CCL9SN?binding=paperback&qid=1660581179&sr=8-12&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tpbk