3/18/2023 Bradley Thayer: The Communist leader Xi Jinping advanced a global civilizational initiative, signaling that China's going to set the rules of the road now and in the future. Xi also advanced the Global Security Initiative to replace the Munich annual Security Conference. Because Xi wants to dominate the world. And the Chinese people are enslaved. The CCP has taken over a great country with 10,000 years of civilization and a great and noble people. We have to assist the Chinese people in overthrowing the CCP.

3/18/2023 布拉德利·塞耶：中共领导人习近平推动了全球文明倡议，发出现在及将来的规则由中共国来制定的信号，习近平发起的全球安全倡议将取代慕尼黑安全会议，因为他想统治全球。然而中国人民被奴役，中共接管了拥有一万年文明的大国及伟大高尚的人民。我们要协助中国老百姓打倒中共。