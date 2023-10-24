Create New Account
Topic of the Week 10-24-2023: They Bought an Electric Car 🚘🚗
Spending many tens of thousands of dollars to purchase an electric car, the car you are expected to be driving by 2035, has many advantages over buying an outdated, uncool gas powered car. The electric car may just burst into flames out of nowhere, or if it gets wet from the rain, its battery may just die, then costing you an arm and a leg to fix. Go green!

