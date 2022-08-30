You WON’T BELIEVE the left’s latest charge against Trump } Glenn Beck

It’s no secret the left has been trying to destroy Donald Trump ever since he announced his White House candidacy years ago. The FBI raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago seemed to take things to a new level, but we may never know the answers if the INSANELY redacted affidavit released by the DOJ is any indication. But one thing IS clear: some Trump haters are going to new lengths to bring him down. In fact, the left’s latest charge against the former president is so ridiculous it's hard to believe. Glenn and Stu discuss Trump's apparent ‘unlawful storage,’ plus how his alleged misconduct doesn’t even COMPARE to that of a far-left favorite...

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