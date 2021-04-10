Death by Disease or Medical Treatment?

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Is it possible that the treatments for many diseases are more problematic than the disease itself? Brian Clement, co-director of the Hippocrates Health Institute, shares more on the grave dangers of intervening with nature… and what happens when our intellect supersedes our instinct. Watch the full interview in our latest docu-series about practical approaches to healing from conventional medical treatments.