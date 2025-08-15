BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My People Perish For Lack of Knowledge
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 day ago

In this monocast, Scott reviews the dualistic nature Satan uses to deceive. After laying the groundwork, he reviews a recent Redacted podcast showing the race to expose evil in the alternative media fits into Satan's playbook. Finally, he reviews the only real solution to the evil we are facing.


----------------


Links for this episode:


"This is an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT" CIA MKULTRA Whistleblower James Martinez is sounding the alarm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtTKOtJ5ABc


They Live (1988) - Seeing the Truth Scene (2/10) | Movieclips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjw_DuNkOUw


PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mbnfiboi2iaa02u0e46bu/My-People-Perish-for-Lack-of-Knowledge-V2.pptx?rlkey=jobk8zn7sfiavxsdqsymng74v&st=y754b5t6&dl=0


---------------


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home


www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy