© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this monocast, Scott reviews the dualistic nature Satan uses to deceive. After laying the groundwork, he reviews a recent Redacted podcast showing the race to expose evil in the alternative media fits into Satan's playbook. Finally, he reviews the only real solution to the evil we are facing.
----------------
Links for this episode:
"This is an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT" CIA MKULTRA Whistleblower James Martinez is sounding the alarm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtTKOtJ5ABc
They Live (1988) - Seeing the Truth Scene (2/10) | Movieclips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjw_DuNkOUw
PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mbnfiboi2iaa02u0e46bu/My-People-Perish-for-Lack-of-Knowledge-V2.pptx?rlkey=jobk8zn7sfiavxsdqsymng74v&st=y754b5t6&dl=0
---------------
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe