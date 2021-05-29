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🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨 Santilli Broadcasting Network (SBN) Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 On DLIVE!🚨🚨
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[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk Show, Randy Fishbein, Senate Investigator, Anthony Fauci,
Paul Ryan, Reagan Library, Speech, Donald Trump, President Trump,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW,
FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2470
EP 2470-6PM TRUMP SCORCHES PAUL RYAN & HINTS "STATES ARE GONNA FLIP" https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17801
Special Guest: Dr. Randy Fishbein is a seasoned veteran of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, where for seven years He participated in the rigorous oversight of both the Defense Department and the U.S. Foreign Assistance program. He is no stranger to routing out waste, fraud and abuse.
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