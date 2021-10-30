We Are Children of God (5 Bible Verses)

Listening to your favorite music or mantra can relieve stress.Here are 5 Bible verses reminding us that we are children of God.You can also play and loop this on your player to remind you that we are children of God while you go for the day-to-day.I hope this audio will remind you that you are above this world’s system and that no snare can ever make you captive.For as a child of God, you are blessed; the creator himself provides you, and that God himself protects you.You can carry the day because you are a child of God.Free DOWNLOAD: 5 Bible verses to remind us that we are children of GodBible verses:So God created man in his own image, in the image of God, he created him; male and female, he created them.Genesis 1:27Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you?1 Corinthians 3:16But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God,John 1:12for in Christ Jesus, you are all sons of God through faith.Galatians 3:26and I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty.”2 Corinthians 6:18