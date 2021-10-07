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Project Veritas - PART 5 Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public (10.06.21)
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272 views • October 07, 2021
[NEW YORK – Oct. 6, 2021] Project Veritas released the fifth video in its COVID vaccine investigative series today featuring a sit-down interview with Pfizer insider, Melissa Strickler. She leaked internal emails that show corporate executives telling staff to be secretive about the use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID vaccine.
#ExposePfizer
#PfizerLeaks
Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
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Mission Statement
Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship
#ExposePfizer
#PfizerLeaks
Project Veritas encourages whistleblowers to come forward with information on the COVID vaccine by emailing [email protected].
Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship
Keywords
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