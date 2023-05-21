Executive Editors Of Biggest MSM Newspapers Confronted On Their Censorship Of S.Hersh, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson…

MIRRORED from Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare!
April 25th 2023
My friends and I confronted the executive editors for @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @latimes,@Reuters on their censorship of Seymour Hersh, Uhuru, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson, Russiagate..Then the Dean of Columbia and security pushed me to the ground and tried to silence me.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.