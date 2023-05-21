Create New Account
Executive Editors Of Biggest MSM Newspapers Confronted On Their Censorship Of S.Hersh, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson…
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare!

April 25th 2023

My friends and I confronted the executive editors for @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @latimes,@Reuters on their censorship of Seymour Hersh, Uhuru, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson, Russiagate..Then the Dean of Columbia and security pushed me to the ground and tried to silence me.

https://twitter.com/JosBtrigga/status/1650978643567423494

julian assangetucker carlsonmsmrussiagatenytimesreuterswashingtonpostseymour hershuhuruexecutive editorslatimesconfronted censorship

