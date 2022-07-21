The Effects of Hormone Imbalance on Weight

As we age, our hormones have different effects on our bodies! In our youth these are mostly positive. However, when we reach our 30’s & 40’s the natural decline in hormone production can have a negative impact on our overall health. Hormones are specific molecules made by our endocrine glands. A hormonal imbalance can inhibit your body’s ability to maintain good metabolism and ideal body weight.



Join Dr. Hotze today as he explains the function of hormones in our body and how their imbalance can have a direct impact on our weight and overall health. Many women unknowingly are estrogen dominant, which adversely affects the body’s ability to properly utilize thyroid. Low thyroid leads to low energy, which leads to low metabolism, which leads to increased weight.





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If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/