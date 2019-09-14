Clip of Senator Boasting About Disobeying God's Law of Sabbath Rest

How much more bold can you get? Seriously... Exodus 20:8-11 KJV

[8] Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. [9] Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: [10] But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: [11] For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.



Day 7 (Saturday) we are supposed to rest. It was BLESSED and HALLOWED by God, Sunday was not, it is a common work day.