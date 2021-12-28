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Apocalyptic Times of Grace
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10 views • December 28, 2021
Today's prayer is about the coming collapse of our society and how the Creator has alway kept me awake and aware through the mass manipulation going on in our society today.
I hope this inspires and impacts your consciousness to be driven to be a freedom fighting warrior like the many of us; by earning our seat back home with our Creator.
Love& Blessings,
Angelic Wisdom
I hope this inspires and impacts your consciousness to be driven to be a freedom fighting warrior like the many of us; by earning our seat back home with our Creator.
Love& Blessings,
Angelic Wisdom
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