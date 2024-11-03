I have never made a video of myself doing this….

I had always wanted to do a “a day in my new life” video or a “clean with me” video but I never took the time or effort to set up the camera for the whole day to collect the footage. Actually the footage was nearly 3 hours long so it took a long time to edit it down to under 20 minutes. I only did my morning but it was fun so if you like this kind of content, let me know and I will try to do more of it, maybe with cooking as well.





