America's Exceptionalism and Global Dominance, an interview with Scott Horton

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Debates around exceptionalism and global influence continue to shape how power is understood on the world stage. As policies and actions evolve, more people are questioning long-standing assumptions about leadership, responsibility, and global reach. These conversations highlight the complexity of maintaining influence in a rapidly changing world. Understanding different perspectives is key to seeing the bigger picture. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper look at how these dynamics are unfolding today.
#GlobalPower #WorldAffairs #Geopolitics #InternationalRelations #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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