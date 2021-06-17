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Cannibalism in your FOOD? 😱🤮🤢
The African Blogger
The African Blogger
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58 views • June 17, 2021
Addressing the Major & Minor issues concerning the Black race across the globe.  Concentrating in Africa and spreading abroad. Our discussion will include but not limited to:
Lifestyle, Finance, Family, Health, Religion, Politics, Fashion, Food, Marriage, Tradition, Culture, Music, Movies, Beauty, Health & fitness.

Discussing thought provoking subjects that affects Africans, in Africa, America or Europe. You might find some of this subject Entertaining, Provoking, Offensive, Educational, Comedic, Inspiring or sometimes darn right Silly 😂🤣😅. You will Never be bored on this Channel.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & SHARE 🥰😍🤩

Like why do African eat chicken feet, cow skin, chicken butt,

Why Africans give their Children American or European names

Why Africans boasts in speaking proper English or The Queen's English? Does the Queen boast in speaking our language?

Why Africans will have traditional marriage & church wedding? When they are both traditional weddings?

Why Africans thinks coming to America or Europe will solve their problem?

Why Africans move abroad to only live in black or African communities?

I'm hoping to find a solution to help solve some of our problems or at least open our eyes to our problem so that we can search for the solutions.  If you would like to be on the show please email me:
[email protected]
Keywords
obamaglobalistbidenclintonselection fraudelitist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy