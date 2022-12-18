⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1500, December 18, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(18 December 2022)





The Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥In Kupyansk direction, up to 25 Ukrainian military, an armoured personnel carrier, and two automobiles were destroyed as a result of fire damage near Kislovka (Kharkov region).





💥In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery attack engaged enemy reserves close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, pre-emptive fire against the AFU assault groups hampered the enemy's reconnaissance operations in the direction of Golikovo and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded, as well as one tank, and two pickup trucks destroyed.





💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive actions of Russian troops, the settlement of Yakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been taken under control. It is currently being cleared of the remnants of Ukrainian troops. The enemy conducted unsuccessful counterattacks to regain its lost positions close to Podgorodnoye, Kleshchiyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic) The counterattacks were repelled by artillery strikes and Russian assault groups. The enemy suffered casualties and was pushed back to the initial positions. More than 40 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three automobiles were eliminated.





💥In South Donetsk direction, Russian troops delivered attacks against concentrations of the AFU manpower and hardware near Shevchenko and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region). An enemy repair and evacuation group was annihilated near Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic) by artillery fire and intensive actions of Russian troops. Three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed close to Novomikhailovka and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoselovka (Zaporozhye region). The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded, as well as one armoured fighting vehicle, an armored recovery vehicle, and two pickup trucks destroyed.





💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery hit the command post of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 109 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 144 concentration areas. A US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near Yelenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and nine rockets of the HIMARS MLRS were intercepted near Chaplynka (Kherson region), Artemovsk, and Enakievo (Donetsk People's Republic), and Popasnaya and Beloye (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 344 airplanes and 184 helicopters, 2,676 unmanned aerial vehicles, 398 air defence missile systems, 7,149 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 931 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,691 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,650 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.