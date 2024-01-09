Create New Account
The BLACKMAILED
LetsBoGrandon
It's important to not a couple things here. This situation is most likely being pushed by those being blackmailed. Trying to expose it to a certain extent, slow drip and wiggle out from under it's significance... Or get people to not care, or get over it or whatever... The blackmailers aren't the ones pushing this issue most likely but remember, the blackmailers are perpetraters too. They set the thing up. So they're also responsible for the abuse... No one is innocent here, let's not forget

